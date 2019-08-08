Society

Video shows tidal wave knock people off their feet in China

EAST CHINA -- Dramatic video shows several people experiencing the force of nature in China.

People were watching the waves roll in along a river in East China when they were suddenly knocked off their feet by a giant rogue wave.

They appear to have been taken totally by surprise.

Other people rushed in to help pull them to safety.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt in the frightening incident.

Experts say the strong waves on the river are being caused by an astronomical tide and typhoons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychinacaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A look at NorCal's first (legal) tiny house community
Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips
Riders quit SoulCycle in SF after concerns of connection to Trump fundraiser
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Swalwell hosts emotional town hall on gun control in Hayward
Sellout crowd expected during rodeo weekend in Gilroy
Employees at Walmart Corporate offices in San Bruno stage walkout
Show More
Crews stop forward progress of 58-acre fire in Oakley
How can you afford a down payment?
Police arrest suspect in deadly Livermore shooting
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bay Area housing crisis in '80s
Bay Area suffering from wide spread teacher shortage
More TOP STORIES News