Video of a marriage proposal is going viral after a man decided to pop the question with his girlfriend's grandmother by her side, leaving the grandmother with a priceless reaction.Bekah and her boyfriend, Ricky, were visiting grandma Lil at her home in Tampa, Florida and were catching up while having tea.Unbeknownst to the two women, Ricky had hidden an engagement ring in Bekah's cup.Bekah spotted the ring in her tea bag, and grandma Lil couldn't hide how thrilled she was for Bekah."Oh my gosh," grandma Lil is heard saying when she sees the ring.Ricky got down on one knee and asked the big question. When Bekah said yes, her grandma lets out one more elated scream."Oh my god, I love it," grandma Lil says as she pounds her fists on the table in excitement.No word yet on a wedding date.