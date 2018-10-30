HALLOWEEN

YouTube family says parents may want to impose 'Mommy Tax' this Halloween in fun video

YouTube family says parents may want to impose ‘Mommy Tax’ this Halloween with new music video

A family known for their hilarious music videos and parodies is at it again with an important rule, especially during Halloween.

It features the Holderness family with their latest topic - "Mommy Tax."

The parody music video explains how 'Mommy Tax' works.

"Kids are adorable, kids are funny,
Kids know candy but they don't know money.
So what better way to teach them financial facts than little thing called 'Mommy Tax'
It is something we've been doing since 2013
And it's something we use a lot on Halloween

She raises you and feeds you so don't get bent
When it comes to food she gets 33 percent."



She has free reign when it comes to food items her kids are enjoying, especially the best bites, and of course Halloween candy.

Since this video was posted Sunday, it's already been viewed half a million times.
