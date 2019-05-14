Vigil held for Fremont teen killed by suspected drunk driver

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- It was an emotional tribute to an East Bay student Monday, his life was tragically cut short by a suspected drunk driver.
More than 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for 17-year-old Armando Canales.
Canales was a junior at Washington High School in Fremont. His football jersey was on display.
"He was looking forward to graduation and getting his license but all that fell short," said Armando's mother Tina Cacilhas.
The 17-year-old was killed early Saturday when the car he was riding in was struck head on by a wrong way driver on Highway 17. The CHP says 28-year-old Ashley Marie Oliver of San Jose was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving.
Canales and four other teens were headed to the beach, authorities say Canales and two others were not wearing seatbelts.
Friends say Armando wanted to be a firefighter.
"We both decided firefighting was a good thing-- Mondo was a helping person no matter what," said friend Julio Valdez.
So far, a GoFundMe account has raised more than $14,000 to help the family with funeral expenses.
