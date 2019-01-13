U.S. & WORLD

Virginia woman says Christmas tree left her house infested with praying mantises

EMBED </>More Videos

Virginia woman says Christmas tree left her house infested with praying mantises. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 12, 2019.

A Virginia woman says her Christmas tree has left her a gift that has kept on giving, but not in a good way.

Molly Kreuze says more than 100 praying mantises have infested her home.

She says they hatched from an egg hidden in the branches of her tree.

Kreuze says she's not grossed out by the insects.

Instead, she is feeding them fruit flies and storing the mantises in a shoe box until she can find them a new home.

As for the future, Molly says she plans to buy a fake Christmas tree.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbugschristmas treehomepestsinsectholidayVirginia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Woman says Christmas tree left her house infested with praying mantises
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Woman says Christmas tree left her house infested with praying mantises
Rare penny found in lunch money sells for more than $200K
Millbrae restaurant helps federal workers impacted by government shutdown
More Society
Top Stories
Possible explosion in San Francisco leaves windows broken
Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa releases names of 39 accused of sex abuse
San Jose shooting leaves man dead
Man killed in Antioch shooting
Davis remembers fallen officer in packed vigil
Woman killed in parking lot crash in New York
A's send group of executives to meet with Kyler Murray
A's brass to meet with Kyler Murray in hopes of keeping first-rounder from NFL
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies give way to showers tonight
Police release letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis officer
Teacher Crisis: Keeping educators in the Bay Area
Man forgets 2 lbs. of pot in Uber, gets arrested by undercover cops
Novato standoff suspect seen allegedly trying to burn down convenience store
More News