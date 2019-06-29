Society

Volunteers install annual Pink Triangle on top 'Twin Peaks' in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Volunteers have installed the annual Pink Triangle atop "Twin Peaks" in San Francisco on Saturday.

It stretches 200 feet across and can be seen for 20 miles.

The pink triangle was once a symbol of hate used by the Nazis to identify homosexuals. It's now a symbol of gay rights.

The installation started at 7 a.m.

There will also be a commemoration ceremony with elected officials and the San Francisco Lesbian Gay Freedom Band at 10:30 a.m.
