Volunteers install annual Pink Triangle on top 'Twin Peaks' in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Volunteers have installed the annual Pink Triangle atop "Twin Peaks" in San Francisco on Saturday.It stretches 200 feet across and can be seen for 20 miles.The pink triangle was once a symbol of hate used by the Nazis to identify homosexuals. It's now a symbol of gay rights.The installation started at 7 a.m.There will also be a commemoration ceremony with elected officials and the San Francisco Lesbian Gay Freedom Band at 10:30 a.m.