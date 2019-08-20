Vote to name Muni's Chinatown subway station after Rose Pak

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A vote will take place to decide if Muni's new subway station in Chinatown will be named after Rose Pak.She died in 2016. Pak pushed for the Central Subway and built a legacy as one of San Francisco's political movers and shakers.But some Chinatown community leaders and merchants oppose honoring Pak. They claim she did not always act in the best interest of everyday citizens.