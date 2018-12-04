Wallet missing for 4 years found in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania man has his wallet back nearly four years after it apparently fell out of his pocket while riding a roller coaster.It was a running family joke to tell the kids to look for dad's wallet every time they visited Hersheypark. Jon Anson tells WHTM-TV he got a call from the park that maintenance crews had found his wallet.Inside were his Hersheypark passes, a $25 gift card to a book store, a gift card to a golf center and a Starbucks card with a balance of 87 cents.Shaun Cooney of Hersheypark says his team tries its best to reunite lost items with their owners.Anson has used the remaining 87 cents on his Starbucks card.