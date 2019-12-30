Society

Want to trace your family's roots? It's about to get much costlier

Unearthing the roots of your family tree is on the verge of becoming a lot more expensive.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services wants to increase fees by 500% for a number of applications and documents.

That includes historical records of deceased immigrants who came to the U.S. between the late 19th and mid-20th centuries.

A group of genealogists, historians, and advocates is organizing a public campaign to convince the agency not to hike the fees.

But the USCIS says the fee increases are needed to cover operating and processing costs.

The public comment period ends on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ruling postponed in evacuation order for Oakland moms
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose
Vigil held for teens who died in Pleasanton crash on Christmas
AccuWeather forecast: Drying trend
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Show More
Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure
Video goes viral after SoCal man buys computer for brother's studies
49ers beat Seahawks 26-21 to clinch playoff bye, home-field advantage
Seattle students ordered to get vaccinations
Man shot to death morning after proposing to girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News