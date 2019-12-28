Warriors give back to Paradise High basketball players affected by Camp Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A year ago the devastating Camp Fire took the lives of 86 people and burned thousands of homes.
On Friday, the Warriors Organization hosted Paradise High School basketball players who were affected by that devastating fire.
Two hours right before the Warriors faced the Phoenix Suns, 35 basketball players walked in ready to take some notes.
We asked senior Gabe Cowan:
"What have you learned so far?"
"Shooting definitely," said Cowan.
"What are you going to change in your game?"
"Maybe more like them!" exclaimed Cowan.
While Warriors players Glenn Robinson III and Willie Cauley-Stein warmed up, Cowan and his fellow classmate Elliot Levin, watched and learned while sitting in some of the most expensive seats at Chase Center before the game.
ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena asked, "Can we talk about the fact that we are seating courtside right now?"
"It's pretty insane, I mean I've seen these players and they just look so much taller in person," answered Levin.
Last year the Paradise High School Varsity Basketball team won 21 games.
"First time we won league in about nine years," said Paradise High School Boy's Basketball Coach, Nathan Johnson and added, "They've grown as young men exponentially right after the fire and they are still growing now. But it's amazing maturity level that I've seen growth in them throughout the year."
The Warriors also hosted an online auction following the Camp Fire to help financially support relief efforts following the team's visit last season.
"It's really cool because we had the Warriors guys come up to our gym in Paradise about a month ago and now it's cool that they are letting us up here," said Levin.
