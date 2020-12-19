holiday

Watch ABC7's holiday yule log

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The holiday season may look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still deck the halls from your living room.

No fireplace, no problem! Watch ABC7's holiday yule log stream in the video player above.

VIDEO: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log without music
Now you can bring the magic of the holiday season into your living room with ABC7's yule log live stream.



Want to watch on a bigger screen, well now you can on your favorite streaming device using the ABC7 Bay Area app.
