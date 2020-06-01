Watch George Floyd protests live: Large group of protesters marching through Oakland -- WATCH LIVE

Watch the live events in the media player above at their scheduled times, and click here to watch ABC7 News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.
TUESDAY SCHEDULE
- 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 News
- 12:30 p.m.: San Francisco police news conference
- 1 p.m.: March in Houston to honor the life of George Floyd
- 1 p.m.: News conference at Vallejo City Hall
- 1:30 p.m.: Rally in San Jose over the death of George Floyd and police brutality
- 3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: ABC7 News
- 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: ABC7 News
- 6 p.m.: ABC7 News
- 11 p.m.: ABC7 News
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- VIDEO: The best and worst moments from Bay Area protests
- Here's which Bay Area cities are under curfew and what it means
- Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- Jamie Foxx, Rev. Amos Brown speak at peaceful kneel-in at San Francisco City Hall
- 'Rioting is the language of the unheard': Host, comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses racism in America
- SF mayor delivers powerful message at protest with Jaime Foxx
- George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in peaceful demonstration
- San Francisco police chief recalls time as LAPD officer during 1992 Rodney King riots, asks residents to 'stay at home'
- Powerful images show clashes with police, demonstrators during protests over George Floyd's death