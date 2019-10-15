WATCH
Society
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: 5 injured in cable car accident, Dali etching stolen from SF gallery, Market St. car ban
KGO
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 5 hurt in a cable car accident in San Francisco, Salvador Dali etching stolen from SF art gallery, vote to ban cars from a portion of Market Street. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
