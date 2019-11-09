Society

WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: BART passenger detained over sandwich, Steph Curry confusion, Kincade Fire victims celebrate Halloween, Robocalls set record

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A BART passenger was handcuffed and detained over eating a sandwich at the Pleasanton/Dublin BART station, Is Steph Curry not returning to The Golden State Warriors?, Child victims of the Kincade Fire are getting a second chance at Halloween, and Robocalls set a new record.

Here's what is happening around the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandnorthern californiawindsorhealdsburgchildrenhalloweenbart policegolden state warriorstelephonekincade firestephen currybart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car break-ins probably more common than number reported by police
Family of victim in Orinda shooting to file lawsuit, report says
Lyft electric bikes set to return in December
BART retires 1st of its 669 rail cars
BART police handcuff, cite man for eating sandwich on platform
Union City veteran killed by drunk driver memorialized
Pittsburg students inspired by Lizzo song appear on 'GMA'
Show More
Warriors refute report that Steph Curry will be out for rest of season
Several events to mark 1st anniversary of Camp Fire
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery
AccuWeather forecast: Coastal fog pushes across bay tonight
Army recruiters to be honored for saving lives in Tanforan shooting
More TOP STORIES News