Society

WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Deadly crash on trail in Cupertino, hunt for hit and run driver in Oakland, beloved Oakland restaurant closing, judge stops A's deal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driver arrested after a hit-and-run that killed one person at a Cupertino park, police search for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run in Oakland, a beloved Oakland restaurant is closing its doors, and a judge blocks the sale of land to Oakland A's. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocupertinooaklandhit and runoakland athleticsrestaurantcrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
1 killed, driver arrested after hit-and-run at Cupertino park
Closure of beloved East Bay restaurant takes customers by surprise
Car strikes pedestrians in Oakland, killing woman, injuring 4-year-old girl
Fremont police looking for thieves using jewelry ruse to steal from victims
Judge issues order to stop A's from buying Coliseum land from county
PSL Deodorant: How much does it smell like the real deal?
Show More
Avocado genetic code cracked
Police say disturbing doorbell cam video shows SoCal woman being assaulted
Body found during search for Bay Area tech executive
Using term 'illegal alien' in NYC could result in hefty fine
California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire
More TOP STORIES News