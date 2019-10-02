WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Deadly crash on trail in Cupertino, hunt for hit and run driver in Oakland, beloved Oakland restaurant closing, judge stops A's deal
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driver arrested after a hit-and-run that killed one person at a Cupertino park, police search for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run in Oakland, a beloved Oakland restaurant is closing its doors, and a judge blocks the sale of land to Oakland A's. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
