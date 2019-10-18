Society

WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Earthquake early warning system, NuStar tank fire update, SJ public utility proposal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California launches an earthquake early warning system, NuStar tank fire contaminants below detectable levels, and San Jose mayor proposes making public utility to take over from PG&E. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
