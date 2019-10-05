Society

WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Stricter security at Hardly Strictly, Napa wine maker sentenced in college cheating scandal, Cupertino rampage suspect in court, Ghost Ship trial date set

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stricter security at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, Napa winemaker sentenced in college cheating scandal, suspect in court after a rampage at open space preserve near Cupertino, and Ghost Ship trial date has been set. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds
