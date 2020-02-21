Society

WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Oakland's McClymonds High School closes indefinitely, Santa Clara County's first coronavirus patient fully recovered, San Francisco police investigate 3 auto thefts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- McClymonds High School in Oakland is shut down after chemical testing in groundwater, officials say a coronavirus patient from Santa Clara County has fully recovered and has been cleared and San Francisco police are investigating 3 attempted auto thefts. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 Seconds.
