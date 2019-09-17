Society

WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Keith Green trial delayed, e-cigarette crackdown, Oracle Openworld conference kicks-off

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Star witness in Keith Green murder trial has plea deal revoked, trial delayed, Governor Gavin Newsom cracking down on vaping, Oracle Openworld conference kicks-off in San Francisco. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscokeith greengavin newsommurderoracle
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Berkeley's 'Gourmet Ghetto' nickname no more?
South Hayward BART station experiencing major delays after nearby fire, downed power line
Star witness has plea deal revoked in Keith Green murder trial, district attorney says
Father arrested after boat kills son near Angel Island
Projections let you relive rock and roll legends concerts
Investigators leak messages from accused killer of Rome officer
President Trump expected in Bay Area tomorrow
Show More
Mobile hygiene unit for homeless launches in East Bay
VIDEO: Snow falls on top of Sierra Nevada
Latinx celebrated at Oakland's Montera Middle School
Antonio Brown denies new sexual misconduct claim, lawyer says
Wet weather blamed for deadly crash in Napa County
More TOP STORIES News