Live Blog: Boston Marathon Bombing Trial

The trial continues for accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Tsarnaev faces 30 counts related to deadly April 2013 bombing that killed three -- including an eight-year-old boy -- and injured some 260 others after dual explosions ripped through the crowds near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.
Tsarnaev's defense team has already told the court that he was responsible for the "senseless, horrific, misguided acts." The defense team said it was Tsarnaev's late older brother, Tamerlan, who pushed him down the dark path.
