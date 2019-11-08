WATCH
Society
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: East Bay second graders on GMA, Lyft to relaunch e-bikes, SFPD's holiday toy drive
KGO
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- East Bay second graders on GMA, Lyft to relaunch e-bikes, SFPD's holiday toy drive. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
san francisco
pittsburg
e bikes
education
toy drive
lyft
teacher
sfpd
weather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
