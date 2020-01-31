WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: San Francisco supervisors call for outside investigation, 'The Rock' retweets George Kittle's interview with ABC7 News
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Supervisors call for an outside investigation to look into corruption, Dwayne Johnson retweets George Kittle's interview with ABC7 recalling his starstruck meeting with "The Rock", and the Department of Water Resources holds their February snow survey for below average results. Her's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
