WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
California
Politics
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Ice rink opens in San Jose, San Francisco named most vegan-friendly city, 6 years since Batkid
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KGO
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ice rink opens in San Jose, San Francisco named most vegan-friendly city, 6 years since Batkid. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
san francisco
san jose
batkid
weather
vegan
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment Hearing: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies
Santa Clarita, California, community mourns school shooting victims
5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered morning precipitation, afternoon clearing
2019 Excellence in Business Awards in SF exemplify diversity and more
SJ neighbors describe bicycle 'chop shops'
What could be causing people who vape to get sick, die
Show More
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
'Feeding Littles' helps with common infant, toddler feeding concerns
Lash lice becoming more common in eyelash extensions
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
More TOP STORIES News