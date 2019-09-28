Society

WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: SoCal Boat fire investigation, SF restaurant closures, Sausalito landslide cleanup begins, SJ Boy Scout troop's trailer stolen

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The investigation into what caused the SoCal boat fire comes up inconclusive, a string of SF restaurants close, Sausalito landslide cleanup begins, and SJ boy scouts have a trailer stolen. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoboatslandslidemoneyrestaurantrestaurantssausalito mudslideboy scouts
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hayward affordable housing to break ground at site of former Mervyn's
Young activists protest at Chevron headquarters in San Ramon
Metallica delays tour as lead singer re-enters rehab
Unspecified threats of violence cancels East Bay high school football game
Controversy over school closures in the East Bay
AccuWeather Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, chilly Saturday morning
Are San Francisco stores complying with the city's 'cashless' ban?
Show More
Burglars hit San Jose church; equipment stolen from Boy Scouts
Oakland A's clinch wild-card spot, headed to playoffs
WATCH IN 60: SJPD teams up with "Neighbor" app, Antonio Brown considers return to NFL, Bruce Bochy's last series
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
Bruce Bochy to begin final series as SF Giants manager
More TOP STORIES News