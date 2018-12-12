ED LEE

Late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee honored on 1-year anniversary of his death

SAN FRANCISCO --
The life of the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee was celebrated on the one year anniversary of his sudden passing.

The event started at 8:30 a.m. at the mayor's balcony inside San Francisco City Hall, with multiple elected officials as well as Lee's family expected to attend.

RELATED: A city says farewell to Mayor Ed Lee

Lee, 65, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Dec. 12, 2017.

At the start of Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Mayor London Breed remembered Lee as a "caring father and husband."

RELATED: From advocacy work to light-hearted fun, see Ed Lee's career in photos


She said, "As the first Chinese-American mayor, the city will always hold a place of pride in our hearts, but especially in the hearts of our Chinese and Asian and Pacific Islander communities. Thank you to Mayor Lee for your service and we really miss you dearly."

Lee was born in Seattle to Chinese immigrant parents. After graduating from the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, Lee became a notable figure in San Francisco's Chinatown, working at the Asian Law Caucus for 13 years before moving on to become a public servant.

See more stories, photos, and videos on the life of Ed Lee here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyed leeLondon BreedmemorialSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
ED LEE
Late SF Mayor among CA Hall of Fame inductees
London Breed takes the lead in SF mayor's race
London Breed pulls ahead in close San Francisco mayor's race
Mark Leno leads SF mayor's race by 144 votes
More ed lee
SOCIETY
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Sonoma County Secret Santa makes it easy for you to Donate!
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in San Francisco
Accuweather Forecast: Foggy and misty morning
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions today
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Decatur, Tennessee; felt in Atlanta
Strasbourg shooting: Suspect ID'd as manhunt continues after 2 killed
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
Surfer who drowned at Ocean Beach identified; GoFundMe created
Show More
Vandals make off with Snoopy's dog house in Concord Christmas theft
Authorities warning East Bay residents of burglars posing as PG&E workers
No suspicious package, device found after scare at Facebook building in Menlo Park
PG&E discovers damaged equipment at ignition site of Camp Fire
Demolition of affordable housing units passes in Mountain View
More News