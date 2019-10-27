WATCH LIVE: PG&E gives updates on planned power outages

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5648418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bay Area braces for next round of possible PG&E shutoffs (1 of 4) In San Leandro, Patricia Samarin has lived in her home for 15 years. She has never experienced the looming threat of regular blackouts before.

People living in the scenic Santa Cruz Mountains are no strangers to nature taking out their power.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Gas and Electric company has confirmed it will implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting approximately 940,000 customers-an increase of about 90,000 from previous estimates-in portions of 36 counties.Widespread dry, hot and windy weather is expected to begin impacting the service area today between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and through midday Monday.Customers are encouraged to visit itsand use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.In an email sent from PG&E, the company said power will be turned off in phases.The PSPS will occur in six phases, times may change (earlier or later) dependent on weather. Originally, PG&E gave earlier times but due to weather conditions changed the times for the phases.The first phase will begin about 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. Customer impacts will include these counties: Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba.The second phase will occur around 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in the following counties: Colusa, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo.Phase three will begin about 12 a.m. Sunday, October 26 (Per-PG&E), impacting customers in these counties: Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne.Phase four will begin about 8 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus.Phase five begin about 9 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino (north), Siskiyou, and Trinity.The sixth and final phase is scheduled to begin 9 p.m., Sunday, October 27, impacting customers in Kern County.Many Bay Area residents are now bracing for the next round of PG&E power shutoffs which will affect 940,000 customers across 36 counties.Many have already received a notification from the utility.People living in the scenic Santa Cruz Mountains are no strangers to nature taking out their power.However, when left up to PG&E, the utility's Public Safety Power Shutoffs have many mountain residents skeptical."It's one thing when it's a storm. Then you kind of expect it," Ben Lomond resident, Eileen McCarthy told ABC7 News. "But when it's so nice out, like the nicest days of the year- then the power goes off- you're kind of going, 'Hmmm, what's up with that?"Still, preparation is well underway for a weekend without power.At the only gas station in Ben Lomond, "busy" would be an understatement."I filled up probably like 200 to 250 gas cans," Shell manager, Jake Hampton said. "And probably 230 gallons of propane."Hampton said during the last PSPS, his location ran out of gas. This time, he said the propane tank is full and more gas is scheduled to arrive at 6 a.m. on Saturday.Hampton explained there is a need to adapt, considering this is the new norm."It's just non-stop," he said. "I haven't been able to sit down at all for like, six hours."PG&E warns dry conditions and gusty winds, combined with heightened fire risk will leave nearly 45,000 Santa Cruz County customers in the dark.Impacted areas will include spots that went without power in the last round of shutoffs."Our power was out for 22-hours," Boulder Creek resident, Don Baker said. "I went through both tanks."Baker said issues encountered last PSPS forced him to prepare ASAP."I need to buy more, but Costco was out of propane tanks," he explained. "We haven't fully stocked up with as much as we'd like, but we're probably better off than some."PG&E anticipates it'll shut off power to parts of the South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The outages could last up to 48-hours.Ninety-nine percent of Marin County will lose power beginning as early as 4 p.m., according to a 2 p.m. update from the Marin County Sheriff's Office.The outage will last "through the duration of the weather event," the update said.Residents can text MARINSHUTOFF to 898-211 (or MARINAPAGON to 898-211 for Spanish speaking residents) to receive helpful information.All Marin Center events are canceled this weekend due to the outages.In San Leandro, Patricia Samarin has lived in her home for 15 years. She has never experienced the looming threat of regular blackouts before. She's prepared for it but annoyed about the uncertainty.The last time she got notice, she went out of town-- but, she never ended up losing power."Now I just a call today saying they're going to turn it off for 24 hours and I don't know whether to believe it or not but what do we know," she said.Ida Good, who also lives in the neighborhood, is feeling resigned to the idea of regular blackouts. She's got a kit, ready to go."I think it will probably be a new normal. I don't think we should be okay with that," she said.At a local restaurant in San Leandro, Paridiso, general manager Katherine Council has been getting a lot of calls about their status this weekend. They're also prepared - condensed menu and candlelight."We're prepared, our chef knows how to preserve the food," she said.At the Oakland Zoo, despite their preparedness, the planned shutoffs are still a major headache. The last time they lost power, it was a weekday. Now, they're going into one of their busiest weekends of the year, hosting their hugely popular Boo at the Zoo."We're potentially turning away families and kids to have a great time at the zoo trick or treating," said CFO Nik Dehejia.