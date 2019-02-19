BARACK OBAMA

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Obama, Stephen Curry, John Legend attending Oakland Obama Foundation event

Former President Barack Obama and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry are speaking at an Obama Foundation event in Oakland. Stream courtesy of The Obama Foundation

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Former President Obama, Warriors star Stephen Curry, and musician John Legend will be in Oakland Tuesday.

It's part of a two-day event for the Obama Foundation's MBK Rising!

My Brother's Keeper Alliance is aimed at closing the opportunity gaps facing young men and boys of color.

ABC7 News was at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School in Oakland.

RELATED: Former President Obama spends Presidents Day at Ayesha Curry's San Francisco restaurant

That's where groups took part in a day of service ahead of today's event.

Former A's All-Star pitcher Dave Stewart was there.

He says it's important for young black men to believe they have opportunities to achieve greatness.

RELATED: Former President Obama in Oakland for My Brother's Keeper event

"We are looking out for each other and making sure the advancement of our youth and minorities here in the Bay Area. We are making sure we pave a way for them."

There will be a town hall meeting with President Obama today.

The event is invitation-only.

Reporter Kate Larsen will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 6 p.m. Follow her on Twitter for updates throughout the day.
