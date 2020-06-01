WATCH LIVE: SKY7 above Bay Area protests, demonstrations for George Floyd

Watch the live events in the media player above at their scheduled times, and click here to watch ABC7 News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.
MONDAY SCHEDULE
- 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 News
- 10 a.m. SFPD Chief Bill Scott and other city officials hold briefing to address protests in response to George Floyd's death
- 10:30 a.m.:State Superintendent Tony Thurmond holds a briefing to address the death of George Floyd
- 11 a.m.: Actor Jamie Foxx, SF black community leaders, stage peaceful "kneel-in" in honor of George Floyd
- 11 a.m.: Vacaville protest planned, per a Facebook event
- 12 p.m. Oakland's We Can't Breathe Caravan, per Facebook event
- 12:30 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on demonstrations across CA
- 3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: ABC7 News
- 3:30 p.m.: Mayor Schaaf will host a news conference with City leaders and community members to discuss a curfew following violence and unrest.
- 4 p.m.: Oakland Tech student-led protest planned, per Facebook event
- 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: ABC7 News
- 6 p.m.: ABC7 News
- 11 p.m.: ABC7 News
