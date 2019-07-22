Society

President Trump drops in on MAGA-themed wedding to chants of 'USA'

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey -- You never want to upstage the bride and groom at a wedding. But when you're President of the United States, it's impossible to fly under the radar.

President Donald Trump delivered the ultimate wedding gift when he dropped in on a MAGA-themed wedding on July 20 while visiting his Bedminster golf club. Video of POTUS' wedding crash was posted across social media and shared via Storyful.

Trump greeted the awestruck couple, identified in news reports as Nicole Perosi and PJ Mongelli, and took photos with them while a raucous crowd of guests chanted "USA, USA, USA" and "Trump, Trump, Trump".
VIDEO: President Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster
President Trump greeted wedding guests at his Bedminster, N.J. golf resort on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.


According to NJ.com, the couple was engaged at Trump's golf club in 2017 and were hopeful the President would make an appearance at their wedding. Safe to say this is one wedding gift they won't be looking to regift.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybedminsterdonald trumpweddingspresident donald trumpwedding crasherswedding
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster, N.J.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News