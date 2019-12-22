Society

WATCH: Reindeer holiday cam at Como Zoo in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota (KGO) -- A Reindeer Christmas cam is available to the whole wide world, courtesy of the Como Zoo in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Here is a link to the live stream which will be available through the new year.

The reindeers are named Mabel, Junebug, Abby, and Forest.

You can watch as the reindeer family will go about their day.

The zoo brought the camera back by popular demand after a short hiatus.
