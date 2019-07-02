Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as car salesman in campaign promoting electric cars

"On behalf of big oil, I want to thank you for choosing muscle cars that use gasoline. Long live the American muscles."Would anyone buy a car from this man?That's former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who went undercover to tell would-be electric car buyers to instead buy muscle cars that burn gas.It's really part of an off-the-cuff ad campaign promoting electric cars, which Schwarzenegger is now a big fan of."Carpool lanes are for sissies. I support the oil company monopoly. Can a battery-powered car do this?" says Schwarzenegger. The ad continues with a customer saying, "No, no,no! I think this will piss off my neighbors!" Schwarzenegger adds, "This is your lucky day. Anyone that buys a car today, gets a free bumper sticker. I'll be back."The "Kicking Gas" ad is part of a campaign by Veloz, a consortium of more than 40 automakers, utility companies and government agencies to promote electric car use in California.