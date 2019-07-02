Society

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as car salesman in campaign promoting electric cars

"On behalf of big oil, I want to thank you for choosing muscle cars that use gasoline. Long live the American muscles."

Would anyone buy a car from this man?

That's former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who went undercover to tell would-be electric car buyers to instead buy muscle cars that burn gas.

It's really part of an off-the-cuff ad campaign promoting electric cars, which Schwarzenegger is now a big fan of.

"Carpool lanes are for sissies. I support the oil company monopoly. Can a battery-powered car do this?" says Schwarzenegger. The ad continues with a customer saying, "No, no,no! I think this will piss off my neighbors!" Schwarzenegger adds, "This is your lucky day. Anyone that buys a car today, gets a free bumper sticker. I'll be back."

The "Kicking Gas" ad is part of a campaign by Veloz, a consortium of more than 40 automakers, utility companies and government agencies to promote electric car use in California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmentfunny videoadvertisingarnold schwarzeneggercarelectric vehiclescampaign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News