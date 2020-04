WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on coronavirus in California

Expand testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive



Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity



Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges



Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus



Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing



Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will address the state's ongoing fight against novel coronavirus and its impacts in his daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.The governor's daily briefings have become popular viewing in California. Just this week, he has announced a plan to eventually reopen the state , a massive expansion of unemployment benefits , and a $125 million fund to help undocumented Californians who have lost work due to COVID-19.We'll be streaming the press conference on abc7news.com Facebook and YouTube at 12:30 p.m.As the spread of COVID-19 appears to be slowing in California, Newsom is asking residents to maintain social distancing for the time being. He has declined to give a precise date when shelter-in-place restrictions might end, but said he'd be evaluating the state's progress on six key criteria:Newsom said he'd reevaluate the situation in two weeks, and might consider rolling back restrictions.