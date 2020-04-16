Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on coronavirus in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will address the state's ongoing fight against novel coronavirus and its impacts in his daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The governor's daily briefings have become popular viewing in California. Just this week, he has announced a plan to eventually reopen the state, a massive expansion of unemployment benefits, and a $125 million fund to help undocumented Californians who have lost work due to COVID-19.

We'll be streaming the press conference on abc7news.com, Facebook and YouTube at 12:30 p.m.

As the spread of COVID-19 appears to be slowing in California, Newsom is asking residents to maintain social distancing for the time being. He has declined to give a precise date when shelter-in-place restrictions might end, but said he'd be evaluating the state's progress on six key criteria:

  • Expand testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive

  • Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity

  • Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges

  • Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus

  • Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing

  • Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed


RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

Newsom said he'd reevaluate the situation in two weeks, and might consider rolling back restrictions.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentogavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
VIDEO: Coyotes howling howling into the night in SF
Coronavirus: Santa Cruz Co. beaches, parks reopen; social distancing enforced
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
WATCH TODAY: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
Coronavirus: Santa Cruz Co. beaches, parks reopen; social distancing enforced
Coronavirus: 7 more deaths reported in San Mateo Co.
Some East Bay residents must shelter in place in the dark as PG&E cuts power
5.2M more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
NY mom meets newborn 10 days after recovering from COVID-19-related coma
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
More TOP STORIES News