martin luther king jr

WATCH TODAY: Oakland to host virtual MLK 'Keeping the Dream Alive' rally

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and despite the pandemic, Oakland will continue its longest-running celebration of the civil rights leader's life.

The 29th annual "Keeping the Dream Alive" multicultural rally will be held virtually. Representative Barbara Lee, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown among others will speak on MLK's legacy.

RELATED: Bay Area MLK events pivot online but King's message remains powerful

The event will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr Freedom Center.

Watch live in the media player above at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quotes: Remembering the civil rights leader with his own words
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look back at some of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most poignant quotes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandbarbara leeholidayu.s. & worldrace in americamartin luther king jrcovid 19 pandemicwillie brownrace and culturelibby schaaf
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
'I Am A Man': Story behind Historic Clayborn Temple, iconic civil rights haven
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
Bay Area MLK events pivot online but King's legacy remains
SF mayor among panelist in national teach-in honoring MLK
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VP-elect Harris thanks CA, 'not a goodbye'
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Bay Area MLK events pivot online but King's legacy remains
Sideshow activity leads to deadly crash on Bay Bridge, CHP says
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
Show More
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth, dangerous winds and waves today
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Bay Area chefs open new restaurant using Tesla stock boom
More TOP STORIES News