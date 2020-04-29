Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall

ABC7 News presents 'Race and Coronavirus' interactive town halls that address how the novel coronavirus is impacting communities. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During a White House task force briefing in early April, Dr. Anthony Fauci said black Americans are dying of coronavirus at much higher rates compared to other Americans in some major cities. Dr. Fauci said this is due in part to existing health disparities.

In an effort to provide those with the information they need, ABC7 presents, "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation," a virtual and interactive town hall.

Check back here at 4 p.m. today to watch.

The panelists will include:



Join the conversation on Thursday, April 30 at 4 p.m. by tuning in on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com, ABC7 News Facebook page, ABC7 News Youtube page, Fire TV, Roku TV, Android TV and Apple TV.

SUBMIT QUESTIONS: If you would like to submit a question for the panelists do so in the Facebook post or form below.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscolatinocoronavirus californiarace relationscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicafrican americans
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA superintendent says 'We will not ask for schools to start until it is safe'
Coronavirus: Most Bay Area construction allowed to resume Monday
CHP: More than 1,000 face masks apparently dumped on I-880
Newsom to order all CA beaches closed after seeing SoCal crowds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to order all CA beaches closed after seeing SoCal crowds
CA superintendent says 'We will not ask for schools to start until it is safe'
Coronavirus: Most Bay Area construction allowed to resume Monday
Scuba gear to give health care workers another option for COVID-19 defense
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
CHP: More than 1,000 face masks apparently dumped on I-880
Show More
Unexpected places to shop for groceries, sanitizer, and other goods
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
SF Mayor Breed addresses Bay Area's revised shelter-in-place order amid pandemic
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News