Coronavirus

WATCH TOMORROW: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is confronting hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic with "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation" tomorrow at 4 p.m.

This live interactive town hall will feature a panel of expert contributors amid real-time audience interaction.

Watch ABC7's town hall on Thursday at 4 p.m. on TV, our website or app. And join us on the ABC7 News Facebook page where live questions from community members will be addressed in real-time.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiahate crimecoronavirusracismchinapresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo update on rising NY COVID-19 toll
'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Coronavirus updates: SF, San Mateo counties see increase in cases
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: SF, San Mateo counties see increase in cases
US coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Eviction moratoriums around the Bay Area during COVID-19 crisis
Costco limits number of customers allowed in stores
Today is Census Day: What to know about 2020 census
Bay Area reacts to strengthened COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Zantac to be removed from shelves: FDA
CA immigrants face discrimination, financial burden amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 10 new deaths, 548 new cases
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
More TOP STORIES News