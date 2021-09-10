Goodbye, Wayne: ABC7 reporter retires after 30 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11012788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After more than 50 years of bringing the news to life, ABC7 Reporter Wayne Freedman retires leaving behind a legacy of award-winning stories and service to the Bay Area.

Wayne Freedman tells the story of a whale of an explosion on a beach near Florence, Oregon.

Not long ago, kids ducked, covered, and lived with constant worries about death by a nuclear attack from outside our borders. Now, they live in persistent fear of armed assaults from within. And on campuses?

Wayne Freedman took to the rails after the September 11th attacks to get the pulse of America's heartland.

Wayne Freedman was there as crews attempted to save climbers stuck on a cliff side in Yosemite National Park.

Bay Area residents weren't quite sure what time it was or what to think when they woke up Wednesday morning. Instead of seeing morning light, they were greeted with orange darkness.

Wayne Freedman took on a ruff assignment, telling the story of a rancher, baseball and his dog.

Wayne Freedman follows the neon lights and tells the story of the historic Route 66.

Reporter Wayne Freedman sits down with Anchor Kristen Sze to talk about his life, retirement and answer some of your questions.

Celebrating Wayne Freedman (1 of 3) On a special 4 at 4 today, ABC7 anchors talk to reporter Wayne Freedman, who is retiring from ABC7 after 30 years.

Greatness never really retires, so let's just say... it's been an honor, Wayne!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After more than 50 years of bringing the news to life, ABC7 Reporter Wayne Freedman retires leaving behind a legacy of award-winning stories and service to the Bay Area.Freedman took to social media to make the announcement which lead to a landslide of best wishes and shared memories.Wildfires, breaking news, quirky characters, and Russian revolutions are just some of the topics Freedman has covered. With a master storyteller like Wayne, it's hard to narrow down our favorites, but here are 7 stories we think are among his most memorable!On his last day, Freedman sat down with Anchor Kristen Sze and talked about his career and answered your questions.See how others celebrated this master story telling in the video playlist below.