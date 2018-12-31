SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Still looking for New Year's Eve plans in San Francisco? Here's a look at a few options from the non-traditional to the traditional.
If you're not dancing your way into 2019, you could always spin your way in -- $150 at Spin SF gets you unlimited ping pong for the night, an open bar and buffet. For $5000 you could have your own private room, three ping pong tables, your own bartender and buffet.
"It's fun it's entertaining, there are going to be a lot of people here, it's going to be safe and it's going to be enjoyable," said German Melgar, General Manager of Spin San Francisco.
RELATED: Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7News.com
If you're looking for something more Zen as you wind down 2018, Love Story Yoga in San Francisco is hosting a $30 dollar yoga class that will end just before midnight with non-alcoholic fresh juice.
"It will be candlelit and lots of great music and flowing vinyasa so we'll definitely be a little sweaty and then some singing, so we chant here and then we'll sing in the new year," said owner Stephanie Snyder.
Love Story will also hold classes New Year's Day.
"Whereas tonight is about setting your intention, tomorrow is going to be all about affirming that," said Snyder.
RELATED: New 2019 California laws will raise the minimum age to buy a rifle and determine custody of a pet during divorces
If you're going the more traditional route this New Year's Eve, there's always sparkling wine and champagne.
"Champagne can only be called champagne if it's from the region in France," said Dwayne Turner at BevMo in San Francisco.
RELATED: Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2019
Sparkling wine at Bevmo is less expensive than champagne.
Just be mindful to hold the cork on after you remove the nest so the cork doesn't shoot up before you're ready to release it.
"Typically in France, you don't want to make a lot of noise, you would want to give it a couple of twists, use a towel and slowly bring the cork up," said Turner.
Take a look at more stories and videos about New Year's Eve.