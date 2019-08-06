Society

'We have the power to stop it' Gun safety advocates hold rally in Napa after mass shootings in U.S.

By Cornell Barnard
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A rally in the North Bay where a group of parent advocates called for an end to gun violence and stronger gun safety laws. All in the wake of three recent mass shootings in America.

There was anguish, and anger at a rally organized by Moms Demand Action, a grassroots group calling for stronger, common-sense gun laws.

The group says its mission is even more clear, after three rercent mass shootings across America, including the Gilroy Garlic Festival where a gunman killed three people.

"They went out shopping, to a garlic festival, I don't know how many people will have to lay on the ground until we do something," said Nancy Lerner from Napa.

Liz Russell survived a mass shooting at the Yountville Veteran's Home last year. A gunman who had been dismissed from a treatment program killed three employees.

"I was there that day, it's one more reminder that gun violence is preventable in this country," said Moms Demand Action member, Liz Russell.

Moms Demand Action says its priority now is pushing for laws on universal background checks for firearm purchases.

"I'd like to see common sense return to gun ownership," Russell added.

This group says it will continue their fight, to keep families everywhere safe.
