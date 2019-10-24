Weather 'all-clear' issued for all counties, except for Kern, impacted by PG&E outages

#PSPS: We have received the weather ‘all clear’ for all counties except for Kern county. PG&E crews are inspecting lines for potential weather-related damage before we restore power. https://t.co/9jNmFtVvnB pic.twitter.com/3hYd7NdYRP — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 24, 2019

NORTH BAY

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has issued and "all clear" for all counties, except for Kern County, impacted by the planned outages.Crews are now inspecting lines for potential weather-related damage before energy will be restored.PG&E estimates at its peak about 1,000 customers in La Honda, San Gregorio, Woodside and unincorporated San Mateo County were impacted.In the North Bay, outages began earlier around 2 p.m. yesterday. Close to 28,000 PG&E customers in Sonoma are in the power outage zone. Impacted cities include Annapolis, Boyes Hot Springs, Cloverdale, Fulton, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Larkfield, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor, and Stewarts Point.In Napa, about 7,000 customers are in the outage zone; cities include Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, and St Helena.Power restoration could begin soon, but it could take days.Sonoma County residents and businesses are doing their best to cope with the latest PG&E outage."You can see some of them still need to be washed bc the power went out," said Susie Pryfogle, while she walked around her unlit kitchen inside her Kenwood restaurant, Tips Roadside.Pryfogle says the restaurant unexpectedly lost power in the middle of lunch."We were expecting 3 o'clock, and it went off at 2:25."Like many residents in counties affected by the PG&E outages, Pryfogle was confused by the information available on the PG&E website."Look online at PG&E and one site said that we weren't going to be affected at all, and then the other site said we were in the affected zone, so we didn't know what to do."A small generator is keeping a few refrigerators cool, but Pryfogle closed the Tips Roadside and opened her tri-tip trolley-- hoping to make up a few bucks for all the lost business during the past two outages."We had a fire last year, I was evacuated. I understand," said Tricia Williams who just flew into town from Colorado, for a long weekend in Wine Country with her family. She found dinner at the trolley, but the outage is posing other problems."My mother, she's on an oxygen concentrator, so she needs to be plugged in, the battery power only lasts so long, so we're concerned mostly about that," explained Williams, who said their Airbnb rental did have power as of 6pm Wednesday.PG&E trucks could be seen stopped at unlit intersections on Sonoma Highway.Down the rood, Austin Creek Elementary school grew increasingly dark as the sun set."The impact on the community is really tough," said Mike Herfurth, the assistant superintendent of Rincon Valley Union School District in Santa Rosa.Five of their eight campuses are closed Thursday and possibly Friday."Right now, we don't have emergency days built into our calendar, which affects the children's education because we won't have the ability to make these days up," said Herfurth.Ricky's Eastbound in Santa Rosa shook up the blackout with a BYOL night - bring your own LIGHT, where neighbors met up for a night of drinking in the dark."You just have to kind of embrace it," said Pam Collum, who rode her bike to the bar.But, just in time for closing, the wind whipped up at 8 pm.