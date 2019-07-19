Society

Wedding album remade for Camp Fire victims

A bittersweet set of photos brought tears to the eyes of one Northern California couple.

Marc and Mary Taylor lost all of their belongings in the Camp Fire, including their 20-year-old wedding album.

Mary tracked down the photographer who shot the wedding photos just to see if they had copies.

They found photographer Richard Briggs, who not only remembered their wedding but kept the negatives.

"They came back to me and said we dug immediately and we found them, we have them. And Marc and I, I told Marc, I said 'Oh my God, they have them and so we both started crying," Mary said.

"She comes out and says they're going to re-make the album and bring it and give it to us. We were just like, that doesn't happen," Marc said.

Briggs hand-delivered the album to the couple.

He says he's kept all his negatives dating back to the start of his career in 1985.
