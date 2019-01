Yes, you can get married here. Til Death Do Us Part by Joshua Vides.https://t.co/fdcR4Op5T5 pic.twitter.com/cLC3fDKehL — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 18, 2019

If you're planning to get hitched this Valentine's Day, listen up! A new pop-up in Las Vegas is being called a picture perfect chapel made in social media heaven.The unique venue at the Palms Casino Resort was created for an Instagram-worthy wedding, according to the resort.The black-and-white chapel looks like something out of a coloring book. The 800-square-foot space is called " Till Death Do Us Part ."It was created by first generation Guatamalan graphic designer and visual artist Joshua Vides , said the resort.The chapel is being billed as the most Instagramable place to get married in Sin City.Palms Casino Resort says its offering various wedding packages for a limited time, ranging from $250 to $5,500.Includes an hour in the chapel, allowing for a full hour to capture the perfect pictures for all of your social channels.Includes an hour in the chapel and a complimentary bottle of Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial.Includes a ceremony in the chapel and a four-course plated dinner for up to 24 people.Includes a one-night stay in the Make Good Choices Suite, a two-hour catered reception in the suite.