WEDDING

New chapel offers most Instagramable place to get hitched in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're looking for the perfect spot for an Instagram-worthy wedding then you may want to head to Las Vegas where a unique wedding chapel just opened. (Palms Casino Resort)

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
If you're planning to get hitched this Valentine's Day, listen up! A new pop-up in Las Vegas is being called a picture perfect chapel made in social media heaven.

RELATED: A look inside 'Candytopia,' the sweet new museum in San Francisco

The unique venue at the Palms Casino Resort was created for an Instagram-worthy wedding, according to the resort.

The black-and-white chapel looks like something out of a coloring book. The 800-square-foot space is called "Till Death Do Us Part."

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner makes appearance at pop-up shop in San Francisco

It was created by first generation Guatamalan graphic designer and visual artist Joshua Vides, said the resort.

The chapel is being billed as the most Instagramable place to get married in Sin City.

VIDEO: Tour of San Francisco's Museum of Ice Cream

Palms Casino Resort says its offering various wedding packages for a limited time, ranging from $250 to $5,500.

"Our Marriage Looks Perfect - On Instagram ($250)"
Includes an hour in the chapel, allowing for a full hour to capture the perfect pictures for all of your social channels.

"The Shotgun Wedding" ($500)"
Includes an hour in the chapel and a complimentary bottle of Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial.
"Black, White and Wed" ($500 to $5,500)"
Includes a ceremony in the chapel and a four-course plated dinner for up to 24 people.

"For Better Or For Worse" (from $4,500)"
Includes a one-night stay in the Make Good Choices Suite, a two-hour catered reception in the suite.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddinginstagramphotophotographysocial mediaentertainmentmarriageu.s. & worldLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEDDING
Terminally ill NC man with days to live renews vows to wife
Bride goes viral after she says she kicked couple out of kid-free wedding
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
Oakland native, Bears offensive lineman proposes to girlfriend after game
More wedding
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Exclusive: 2 local USPS employees allege sexual harassment
Celebrity chef opens emergency kitchen to feed furloughed gov. employees
Petition filed requesting name change for Dixie School District calls name 'racist'
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Thousands gather for Davis police officer memorial
Oakland teachers hold rally, walkout over contract talks
Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent, says road ahead very difficult
VOTE: Would you let your child use 'Amazon for Teens'?
Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled pattern this weekend
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
Pelosi cancels trip, claims White House leaked plans to fly commercially
Show More
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds
Exclusive: 2 local USPS employees allege sexual harassment
Judge tentatively finds uninsulated PG&E power lines sparked 2017-2018 wildfires
Housing just for teachers to keep them in the Bay Area
More News