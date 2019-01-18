LAS VEGAS (KGO) --If you're planning to get hitched this Valentine's Day, listen up! A new pop-up in Las Vegas is being called a picture perfect chapel made in social media heaven.
The unique venue at the Palms Casino Resort was created for an Instagram-worthy wedding, according to the resort.
The black-and-white chapel looks like something out of a coloring book. The 800-square-foot space is called "Till Death Do Us Part."
It was created by first generation Guatamalan graphic designer and visual artist Joshua Vides, said the resort.
The chapel is being billed as the most Instagramable place to get married in Sin City.
Palms Casino Resort says its offering various wedding packages for a limited time, ranging from $250 to $5,500.
"Our Marriage Looks Perfect - On Instagram ($250)"
Includes an hour in the chapel, allowing for a full hour to capture the perfect pictures for all of your social channels.
"The Shotgun Wedding" ($500)"
Includes an hour in the chapel and a complimentary bottle of Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial.
"Black, White and Wed" ($500 to $5,500)"
Includes a ceremony in the chapel and a four-course plated dinner for up to 24 people.
"For Better Or For Worse" (from $4,500)"
Includes a one-night stay in the Make Good Choices Suite, a two-hour catered reception in the suite.