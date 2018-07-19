Weekend Events: Art Critique Comedy Show, Bubble Show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
The Art Critique Comedy Show
Jeremy Talamantes and Jordan Cerminara are on a quest for bad art. They comb through Bay Area thrift stores, garage sales and other places not usually known for masterpieces. "Sometimes we find stuff on the ground," said Cerminara.
They specialize in turning junk into comedy gold and put on a once- a-month show called 'The Art Critique Comedy Show.' The concept is simple. "We curate five pieces of thrift store art and have comedians make fun of it and auction it off in the end," Cerminara told ABC7 News while preparing for his latest show at an art gallery in The Castro.
One of the art pieces they will roast on this particular week is a small piece depicting what looks like a green worm if a green worm had pasted-on googly eyes and sat in front of a giant apple. "This one we're calling teachers pest," Talamantes said. I mentioned to him that the French impressionist Edgar Degas didn't typically use googly eyes in his work. "Well, some French painters did," Talamantes said without skipping a beat. "Did they?", I asked.
His response: "Well, I took art history at City College. So, as far as I know, yes."
The next painting up for critique shows a vaguely tropical scene with two naked stick-figurery type people in the foreground. The man is reaching for a lemon while the woman lounges on the beach.
Jordan Cerminara goes in for the comedic kill. "I feel like this is more like when Gaugin went to Tahiti,but he came back with no talent."
To witness this kind of bad art savagery yourself, head out on the third Friday of every month to Art Attack SF. Tickets are limited and usually sell out.
Click here for more information.
Amazing Bubble Show
Square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, giant bubbles, bubble volcanoes people inside bubbles.
It's the Amazing Bubble Show. Two Sunday afternoon performances at Rhythmix Cultural Works in Alameda.
Click here for ticket information.
Star Wars Symphony Show
And if you love Star Wars, it will never sound better than with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra playing the soundtrack live to the movie. The original triology performances start this weekend with Episode IV and the subsequent two movies showing over the next couple of weeks.
Click here for more information.
MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.