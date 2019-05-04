70 Years of ABC7: What Really Matters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly, on-air commentary, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley marks the 70th anniversary of the first day KGO-TV went on the air on May 5th, 1949.It is hard to express how deeply gratifying it is and how profoundly proud I am to have had the privilege of working at this remarkable television station for the past quarter century, more than one-third of the time the station has existed.Local television has such a unique place in a local community and ABC7/KGO-TV has played a key role in informing and entertaining people in the bay area. And the legacy continues!