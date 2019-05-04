SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly, on-air commentary, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley marks the 70th anniversary of the first day KGO-TV went on the air on May 5th, 1949.
It is hard to express how deeply gratifying it is and how profoundly proud I am to have had the privilege of working at this remarkable television station for the past quarter century, more than one-third of the time the station has existed.
Local television has such a unique place in a local community and ABC7/KGO-TV has played a key role in informing and entertaining people in the bay area. And the legacy continues!
Each week, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley offers commentary on the important issues affecting people where you live. Go here for a look back at previous segments.
70 Years of ABC7: What Really Matters
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More