What Really Matters: A day to give thanks

SAN FRANCISCO. (KGO) --In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley reflects on Thanksgiving, our uniquely American holiday.
Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday. There is something about spending the day with family and friends to share a good meal and be together. I love everything about it, but I also try to remember what the day was originally created to do-- give us a chance to reflect on our good fortune, even amid challenges and struggles.
