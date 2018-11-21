WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: A day to give thanks

EMBED </>More Videos

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley reflects on Thanksgiving, our uniquely American holiday. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO. (KGO) --
In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley reflects on Thanksgiving, our uniquely American holiday.

Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday. There is something about spending the day with family and friends to share a good meal and be together. I love everything about it, but I also try to remember what the day was originally created to do-- give us a chance to reflect on our good fortune, even amid challenges and struggles.

Each week, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley offers commentary on the important issues affecting people where you live. Click here for a look back at previous segments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societythanksgivingwhat really mattersu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
What Really Matters: Californians in Crisis
What Really Matters: Cooling the Climate
What Really Matters: Words
What Really Matters: Your Voice, Your Vote
More what really matters
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
7-year-old becomes police officer after fight with cancer
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
More Society
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 83, 563 people remain missing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Volunteers work to prepare Thanksgiving meals for Camp Fire evacuees
Watch: Sparks fly from PG&E pole as East Bay neighborhood loses power
Last minute Turkey Day questions? We get the answers from an expert
Gift cards could become hassle if Sears goes under
Several people forced to jump, baby tossed from burning apartment building in Texas
Turkey Trot: Last-minute sign-ups spike as air quality improves
Show More
San Francisco police adding patrol officers to Mid-Market area
Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO
Camp Fire: Rain moves into burn zone as search for victims continues
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers expected through the night
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
More News