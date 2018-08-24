What Really Matters: A Life Well Lived

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 New anchor Dan Ashley speaks on what Aretha Franklin, Peter Jennings, and John McCain have in common:I was on vacation last week when I heard that Aretha Franklin had died. When the news broke Friday that Senator John McCain was stopping treatment for a brain tumor, it was clear that he is near the end.It is natural, as one gets older, to spend more time thinking about health and reflecting on where you have been and where you are going.I always find it inspirational to watch how all people, including public figures, handle success and, most importantly, adversity.