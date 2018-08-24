WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: A Life Well Lived

EMBED </>More Videos

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 New anchor Dan Ashley discusses what Aretha Franklin, Peter Jennings, and John McCain have in common (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 New anchor Dan Ashley speaks on what Aretha Franklin, Peter Jennings, and John McCain have in common:

I was on vacation last week when I heard that Aretha Franklin had died. When the news broke Friday that Senator John McCain was stopping treatment for a brain tumor, it was clear that he is near the end.

RELATED: Family says John McCain to discontinue medical treatment

It is natural, as one gets older, to spend more time thinking about health and reflecting on where you have been and where you are going.

I always find it inspirational to watch how all people, including public figures, handle success and, most importantly, adversity.

RELATED: 'No words, only tears': The music industry and the world grieve Aretha Franklin

For more What Really Matters segments, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywhat really mattersaretha franklinjohn mccainSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
What Really Matters: Swimming in Chemical Soup
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
What Really Matters: The Terrifying 'New Normal'
What Really Matters: What's Missing in your Neighborhood
More what really matters
SOCIETY
#TheMollieMovement catching on through social media
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
SF Symphony's 'Adventures in Music' program celebrates 30th anniversary
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
More Society
Top Stories
Armijo High in Fairfield on lockdown due to police activity
All lanes of I-880 reopen in Hayward following acid leak
Tech giants reportedly meet to talk cyber security ahead of elections
Smoked Out: What scientists at Cal are learning about smoky Bay Area skies
Hurricane Lane now Category 1 as brush fire threatens Maui
Coach of Hawaiian Little League team says players bring sunshine during tough time
#TheMollieMovement catching on through social media
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Show More
Bay Area partnership seeks to make chemicals from hard-to-recycle plastics
After two-month closure, Muni's Twin Peaks Tunnel to reopen tomorrow
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Parent says child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Bay Area under another Spare the Air order
More News