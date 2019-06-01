SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley offers a word of congratulations and a bit of wisdom.
I have had the privilege to be a commencement speaker a number of times, both at the high school and college levels. It's an honor that I don't take lightly and I try to offer something of lasting value for the graduates.
It is such a special time in their lives and a deeply symbolic rite of passage.
Each week, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley offers commentary on the important issues affecting people where you live. Here's a look back at previous segments.
What Really Matters: A message for high school graduates
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News