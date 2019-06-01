What Really Matters: A message for high school graduates

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley offers a word of congratulations and a bit of wisdom.I have had the privilege to be a commencement speaker a number of times, both at the high school and college levels. It's an honor that I don't take lightly and I try to offer something of lasting value for the graduates.It is such a special time in their lives and a deeply symbolic rite of passage.