WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: Californians in Crisis

EMBED </>More Videos

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley focuses on the tragedies unfolding to the north and south of the Bay Area as we approach the holidays.

There is never a good time for disaster, but this time of year has to be among the worst. It is so sad to watch our fellow Californians losing their homes by the thousands once again. So many people will need our help once again to recover from this tragedy and they will spend Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah displaced and with all of their worldly possessions in ashes.

For full coverage on the wildfires burning across California, visit this page.
Each week, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley offers commentary on the important issues affecting people where you live. Click here for a look back at previous segments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywhat really mattersCamp FirewildfireNorthern CaliforniaSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
What Really Matters: Cooling the Climate
What Really Matters: Words
What Really Matters: Your Voice, Your Vote
What Really Matters: Building a Better Bay Area
More what really matters
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Happy birthday, Marine Corps! 5 things you may not know
69-year-old man seeks age change to 49
Beloved Orchard Supply Hardware sign disappears from oldest retail site in SJ
More Society
Top Stories
9 dead in massive Butte County wildfire now at 90,000 acres
Camp Fire evacuees fleeing flames overwhelm Chico evacuation center
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
Woolsey Fire chars 35,000 acres, 250K under evacuations
PG&E under scrutiny as Camp Fire rages in Butte County
Mayor of Paradise, Calif., surveys devastation left by Camp Fire
Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality from wildfires continues in Bay Area
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
Show More
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
VIDEO: A look at the devastation in Butte County from Camp Fire
Video shows aftermath of terrifying escape from Butte Co. wildfire
Poor air quality from CA wildfires impacts SF tourists
More News