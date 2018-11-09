What Really Matters: Californians in Crisis

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley focuses on the tragedies unfolding to the north and south of the Bay Area as we approach the holidays.There is never a good time for disaster, but this time of year has to be among the worst. It is so sad to watch our fellow Californians losing their homes by the thousands once again. So many people will need our help once again to recover from this tragedy and they will spend Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah displaced and with all of their worldly possessions in ashes.