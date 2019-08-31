What Really Matters: Dan Does a Little Trash Talking!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly, on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley focuses on a Bay Area eyesore he's been reporting on air and online.When I was a kid, I vividly remember a very powerful TV ad campaign to call attention to the litter and pollution that was spoiling America in the 1970s. It showed disturbing scenes of garbage, industrial waste being pumped into the air and into the water.The spot ended with a Native American with a tear running down his cheek as he looked at what was being done to our beautiful land.It was powerful and memorable and forever made me unwilling to litter, no matter how small.