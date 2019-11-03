What Really Matters: Fire, Power, Wind... What Now?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley buttons an hour-long special broadcast called "Fire, Power, Wind... What Now?" with a look at why we cannot just accept "the new normal."I instinctively want to push back against the phrase you so often hear attached to the wildfires and PG&E power blackouts, "the new normal." It brings with it a connotation of acceptance and a resignation that there is not much to be done. But, in fact, there is a great deal that can be done to mitigate the fire risk, reduce the severity of wildfires when they occur and eliminate the need for power shut-offs.