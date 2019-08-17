what really matters

What Really Matters: Helping the homeless and protecting the public

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley focuses on the recent attack of a woman in San Francisco by a homeless man.

The homeless crisis in San Francisco and around the Bay Area seems to have reached a tipping point. With roughly 35,000 people now living on the streets, the impact on communities is greater than ever.

Almost everyone has a story to tell about an unwelcome encounter. It's sad and we must find ways to solve the problem with compassion, but clearly it must not be allowed to continue to get worse.
